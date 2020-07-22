Patrick Reusse: Theory that the Twins are playing an easy schedule is farfetched

Troubling for a team built on power and batches of runs is this:

The exhibition schedule is overdone in Florida and Arizona, but those weeks do allow hitters to find timing. There’s little chance the hitters will have that after a few intrasquad games and one exhibition before taking on White Sox ace Lucas Giolito on Friday.

You need to be up-to-speed with your timing to hit big league pitching. Period.

And the exclamation mark is this: Teams are going to start the schedule with 30-player roster, and some will have as many as 16 pitchers. Then, it goes to 28 for a time, and there still will be 14-15 pitchers and endless relievers.

Yes, there’s a wonderful new rule that a reliever must face three batters, but I expect rival managers to look ahead with enough wisdom so that neither Kepler nor Rosario will be facing a right-handed pitcher in a big situation after the fifth inning.

Opinion: Pitching teams will have a greater advantage than normal over hitting teams in this mini-season. And the 2019 Twins won 101 games as a hitting team.

We can follow that with a 180-degree turn and point to a Twins’ bullpen with a chance to be outstanding, led by the A+ trio of Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey and Trevor May.