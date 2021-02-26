Patrick Reusse: Pitino has to go no matter the finish

Then, Coyle sneaked in extension No. 3 under the cover of the Final Four being in Minneapolis in April 2019.

That one-year extension was announced in a news dump, with Coyle not taking questions from local reporters. Pitino had secured his lone NCAA tournament victory — over Louisville, after his father had been fired — but it would seem the previous extension should have been executed in anticipation of that modest level of success.

The Gophers reverted to lousy form in 2019-20, 15-16 overall and 8-12 in the Big Ten. There was that stirring victory over Northwestern, 74-57, in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, before the season was shut down.

And now on Thursday night, those same ‘Cats, losers of 13 straight, delivered an emphatic message to Coyle: Pandemic finances, a couple of more wins before the season ends … no matter.

Richard has to go.

A couple of weeks ago, I offered a spoof that Coyle could fire Pitino, and then bring him back a month later, and at 38 he still would have the youngest coach in Big Ten — and this time with experience.