Patrick Reusse: As fans return to seats, so does giddy anticipation

As of Friday morning, there was no true bad news to be found among our sports entities. That might not be accurate individually for a young man such as Richard Pitino, but what the heck?

He’s going to get to walk away with another $1.7 million for underperforming in eight seasons as the Gophers men’s basketball coach, and the university’s hoops fandom will wind up with a coach who has a much better chance to win a road game.

I’ll take most anybody, although intrigue is building for Dennis Gates, the 41-year-old coach who miraculously turned around Cleveland State in his second season.

Beyond the Barn, what’s not to like?

I mean, only a few hours before Walz loosened the cinch on the saddle, the Timberwolves played their most impressive game since beating Houston in one game in the 2018 playoffs.

New coach Chris Finch had a guy go 6-of-7 on three-pointers. Lad named Nowell; not too familiar with him, but it’s great to know we now have a coach willing to tell his players, “When you’re shooting threes and they’re not going in, stop; when you’re making ‘em, keep shooting.”