Parise-Suter money was elite; the play was not

There are many reasons for this. For one, the expansion draft is much harder on existing teams than the one the Wild and Blue Jackets got in 2000. And the timing on Kaprizov’s arrival, and Fiala’s contract situation, are important, as well.

Then there’s the fact that, in the end, throwing stupid money at Parise and Suter just didn’t work and wasn’t going to work. Not for the team.

Of course, we’ve seen some bad deals since, most notably Glen Taylor’s decision to throw a max contract at Andrew Wiggins. But no contract will burn as hot, stinky and long as the Kirk Cousins deal, destined to be one of those eternally burning garbage piles, and not just because the Vikings are and always will be the kings of Minnesota pro sports.

When Cousins signed a three-year, fully guaranteed $84 million contract in 2018 it was the biggest in NFL history, and the Vikings really did seem a quarterback away from getting back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1977.

Surprise! Now Cousins is due to make $21 million this season and $35 million in 2022 with cap hits of $31 million and $45 million. Unless he is belted by a gamma ray this fall and becomes John Elway, that deal will live in infamy as the stupidest of stupid money thrown at a local athlete. But don’t sell the Parise/Suter deal short.