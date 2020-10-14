Outdoors: Saturday was kind of day late hunter Gary Clancy would have loved

Wide ranging in his sporting pursuits, Gary was comfortable whether sitting in a deer stand or following one of the many Labradors, Brittanies and setters he owned in his lifetime. Especially knowledgeable about whitetail hunting, particularly by archery, he gained his information firsthand, by spending time in the field.

“What set Clancy apart from the pack was his ability to relate to the common sportsman,” fellow Outdoor News columnist Shawn Perich once wrote. “You can learn a lot about deer hunting by reading his stories, but you won’t feel like you are being lectured by some nutty professor. Instead, you feel like you are sitting in an easy chair in his living room, having a conversation about hunting.”

Lee Clancy was so impressed with his late father-in-law that when he married Katie, the youngest of Gary and Nancy’s three daughters, he changed his name to Clancy.

“I enjoyed grouse hunting with Gary the most,” Lee Clancy once said. “As soon as he got into the woods, he was a different man. It seemed like that was where he belonged.”