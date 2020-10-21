Outdoors: Legendary ex-Vikings coach Bud Grant, 93, reflects on his lifelong avian affinity

Later, at age 14, with a shotgun, he felled the first flying bird he targeted.

“My dad was not a big hunter, but he was a gregarious guy who was invited once to tag along with some friends on a grouse hunt, and bring me along,” Grant said. “Later, Dad’s friends said to him, ‘Why don’t you let the boy carry a gun?’ and Dad said, ‘We don’t have a gun for him.’ Well, one of the men gave me his gun and the first grouse _ this was a sharptail, which we used to have in northwest Wisconsin _ that got up in front of me, I shot on the wing.

“Afterward, in a tavern where the men gathered, they extolled my prowess as a hunter, and said my grouse was the biggest one taken that day. But, of course, all grouse are the same size.”

Grant was still peddling papers when he bought a shotgun of his own for $5, and in October he’d stuff the single-shot 12 gauge Mossberg into his paper-route sack and ride the city bus to the Lake Superior shoreline. There he’d watch bluebills, the area’s dominant duck, trade back and forth, and he’d occasionally crack off a round.