Outdoors: Even in this cold, deer can endure bitter winters

Say you were a deer living last week near Orr, Minn., about halfway between Duluth and International Falls. You've had a tough few days, weather-wise. Beginning Sunday, the temperature lows were minus-29, minus-29, minus-20, minus-20, minus-35 and, on Friday, minus-33.

Looking for relief in daytime? Forget it. High temperatures never rose into positive territory.

Yet it's unlikely many, if any, deer in the area died because of the frigid temperatures, in part because this most recent cold snap has been fairly short in duration and in part because deep snow hasn't been a problem: Only 6 inches or so is on the ground in Orr, according to the National Weather Service.

Thanks to their unique physiology and behavior adaptations, deer can survive such severe weather. Consider:

• Throughout summer and fall, deer increase their fat reserves, which are critical to winter survival. Fawns born in spring and early summer spend too much energy contributing to skeletal and muscle growth to add much fat, making them more susceptible to dying in winter than does or bucks. Bucks, meanwhile, endure risks because they expend so much energy during breeding season, and also forget to eat while chasing does. So they, too, are at higher winter survival risk.