Outdoors commentary: Unique conditions sill lead to good fishing

Several very relaxing hours later, I had two bluegills and almost-a-smallie. Let’s say my fishing-and-catching skills in a kayak need some work, and one smallmouth bass is luckier because of it.

Nope, I didn’t get wet, but it was close. As the sun started to set, I retreated to shore with one thought in mind: I need to do this again, as in a few days, even if the bite was slow.

Here are some odds and ends from around the area:

MONSOOR NOT RETIRING: He’s 72 years old and competed at several Major League Fishing levels for more than 23 years, including 18 on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, but Tom Monsoor is not about to utter the word “retirement.”

Coming off a disappointing 2021 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit season where he finished 91st in the points standings out of 163 competitors did nothing to dissuade him. In fact, it fired him up.

“Oh yeah,” Monsoor said. “I hate the driving (to tournaments), but I love the fishing. I’ll be back next year.”

Monsoor has experienced considerable success in the latter part of his MLF career, winning the Mississippi River Super Tournament in 2020 — and a first-place prize of $125,000 – and an event on the Potomac River that earned him another $100,000.