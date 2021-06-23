Outdoors commentary: Relax with a kayak

One is sleek, fast and easily maneuverable; the other is bulky, slower but has a far greater payload potential.

Either way, there are some great spots right in our backyard to kayak or canoe.

Lake Neshonoc near West Salem is a nice, low-key place to hit the water, as well as Goose Island just south of La Crosse. Goose Island County Park & Campground is a great place to explore, but you can get turned around, so you might want to bring someone who knows the area, or at least have some navigational tools.

Sticking with the small lake scene, the lakes near Trempealeau — Round, Second, Third and Long — provide placid-water kayaking and plenty of good pan and bass fishing. Mix in an occasional northern, and it’s a great place to take kids fishing. There is easy access to the lakes, which makes it great if you are just starting out.

If you prefer river kayaking, the Mississippi backwaters, the Black River, the La Crosse River, or just south of La Crosse, the Kickapoo River, provide great kayaking opportunities.

Not sure you want to dive in when it comes to buying a kayak, paddle and personal flotation device? There are a number of options, as places like Island Outdoors on French Island, or Schafer’s River Rentals on Brice Prairie, rent kayaks by the hour or by the day.