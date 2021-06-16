Outdoors commentary: From cigarettes to triathlons

It’s time to stop. Now!
When he reached his mid-40s, that’s what Tim Szobody’s mind was telling his body as he knew major changes needed to be made in order to live a healthier lifestyle.
And, honestly, to live longer.
The first, and biggest, change was to stop his pack-and-a-half a day smoking habit of nearly 30 years. A smoker since age 13, Szobody grew up during a time — the 1960s and 70’s — when it was common practice for people to light up during work, after a meal, or when relaxing.
It was the thing to do.
“I started smoking back in the ‘60s. My buddies and I used to go to Boy Scout meetings and skip out of them and go out behind the building and smoke,” Szobody said. “I smoked in high school, too. They let us go smoke after lunch. With all the influences you had, TV, movies, nearly everyone smoked.”
Even when Szobody joined the military, spending 1962 to 1970 in the Air Force, smoking was prevalent and socially accepted.
“We would go out marching and running and everybody had a cigarette afterward,” Szobody said, fully understanding the irony of that concept in today’s world.
My-oh-my how things have changed, especially for Szobody.
Retired for 20 years now, the 77-year-old La Crosse man hasn’t smoked for more than 30 years, and has no desire to. His inclination to light up has long since been replaced by a lifestyle that includes regular workouts of swimming, biking and running — in that order, too.
Szobody, you see, is a fit-as-a-fiddle triathlete. A triathlete who has finished hundreds of the swim-bike-run competitions, including his latest one on June 6, where he was the oldest of the more than 500 competitors.
Proving that age is just a number, he blew through the quarter-mile swim, 16-mile bike and 5k (3.1 miles) run at Lake Mills, Wis., in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 34 seconds to finish 12th out of 14 competitors in age 70-79 age division, and 520th out of 547 competitors overall.
And get this, he wasn’t even sore the next day!
“I could not go out and do a 20-mile run, but I can do a 20-mile triathlon. I love the variety of doing three events,” Szobody said. “I never thought I would ever run. We had to run in the military and I hated it.
“From not even being able to mow the grass without chest pains and breathing hard to a healthy lifestyle like this, it’s been quite a change.”
A change that anyone can make, Szobody insists, if they are willing to work at it. A change that was necessary, Szobody said, if he was going to truly enjoy his golden years.
He knew training wouldn’t be easy, but Szobody said he went at his own pace, with his own workout schedule, and gradually worked up to a level where completing triathlons — and he has finished more than a hundred of them — comes without question.
That’s because he trains year-round, thanks to indoor facilities like the YMCA, where he can run, swim and do overall exercise. Facilities he doesn’t take for granted, and staff he thoroughly enjoys.
“This area is so blessed to have two wonderful YMCAs,” Szobody said of the La Crosse and Onalaska facilities. “People in this area are very fortunate.”
Still, he insists he’s simply an ordinary man who made some healthy lifestyle changes and was determined to follow through with them.
“If I can do it, anybody can do it — if they want to do it,” he said. “I am just an ordinary guy who wanted to improve his health. I took a bad habit and turned it into a good one.”
And, Szobody says, you don’t have to be a standout or star athlete to enter — and complete — a triathlon. Growing up in Elkhart, Indiana, said he played a little tennis, but was about it when it came to athletics. After graduating from high school in 1961, he went to an electronics school in Chicago for a year, then joined the Air Force in 1962.
He was stationed at several locations in the United States, including Hawaii, and also spent time in Korea. After his military career, he landed a job with the Federal Aviation Administration, first as an electronics engineer before entering the management ranks.
And most of that time, he says, he smoked. And each year that passed, he knew he had to somehow, some way, find a way to quit for good.
It was an uphill climb, but he made it to the top and enjoyed the view.
“I decided I needed to flip my life around. Once I started running, I didn’t want to smoke. It wasn’t easy. The first time I ran, I ran about a block-and-a-half and just about died,” Szobody recalled.
“I guess I was determined to quit smoking and that is how I figured I was going to do it. I tell you my wife now, she wouldn’t have dated me I had smoked.”
Szobody’s life is filled with regular exercise and training. He breaks into a smile when looking at a registration tag from his first triathlon — the Sixth Annual Mighty Duck Triathlon put on by the Oneida Nation in Green Bay on May 26, 1991 — and has a sense of accomplishment he would have never predicted 30 years ago.
And boy, does he have a lot of registration tags, each one containing a good memory.
“I have the tags you wear in races. I have every one of them I have ever done and stacks and stacks of t-shirts,” Szobody said. “I never counted them. I am sure it is in the hundreds over 30 years.”
He’s not in it for the tag, or for being one of the oldest — if not the oldest — competitor.
“I am in it for the exercise,” Szobody said. “Most of these (triathlons), they are for charity, which is a good thing. I don’t take it real seriously at this point.”
Szobody said running is the hardest on his body at this stage of his life, but he said he jogs at his own pace and doesn’t worry about if he is the oldest participant, or the slowest.
“As I get older, there are a lot less people (competing) that are my age,” said Szobody, who tries to do one triathlon a month, with his next one being in Door County in mid-July. “I used to look at the old codgers running along… Now I am one, and I don’t care.”
What matters most is that Szobody said he feels great and plans to keep doing what he does — some handyman and carpentry jobs filtered around his love for exercise.
“I feel better, and my quality of life is better,” said Szobody, who moved to La Crosse in 2000. “It all started because I needed to get my life in order. Now I plan on doing it ‘til I can’t do it anymore.”
