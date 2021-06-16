Outdoors commentary: From cigarettes to triathlons

He knew training wouldn’t be easy, but Szobody said he went at his own pace, with his own workout schedule, and gradually worked up to a level where completing triathlons — and he has finished more than a hundred of them — comes without question.

That’s because he trains year-round, thanks to indoor facilities like the YMCA, where he can run, swim and do overall exercise. Facilities he doesn’t take for granted, and staff he thoroughly enjoys.

“This area is so blessed to have two wonderful YMCAs,” Szobody said of the La Crosse and Onalaska facilities. “People in this area are very fortunate.”

Still, he insists he’s simply an ordinary man who made some healthy lifestyle changes and was determined to follow through with them.

“If I can do it, anybody can do it — if they want to do it,” he said. “I am just an ordinary guy who wanted to improve his health. I took a bad habit and turned it into a good one.”

And, Szobody says, you don’t have to be a standout or star athlete to enter — and complete — a triathlon. Growing up in Elkhart, Indiana, said he played a little tennis, but was about it when it came to athletics. After graduating from high school in 1961, he went to an electronics school in Chicago for a year, then joined the Air Force in 1962.