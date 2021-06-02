Outdoors commentary: Burish quite a catch for convention and visitors bureau

Yes, kayak fishing tournaments are exploding in popularity across the United States, including Wisconsin. La Crosse, in fact, has six of them scheduled for this year, including a couple of national tournaments.

“The first one (Burish competed in) was here as a KBF (Kayak Bass Fishing) Trail Event that I helped bring in. The day before the event, Chad Hoover, I took him out on the water — I used one of his kayaks as I didn’t have one — just to do some filming for the TV show,” Burish said of Hoover, a national level kayak bass fisherman.

“We absolutely smashed the fish around the Goose Island area on frogs. He said, ‘You need to fish this tournament, but I declined.’ Then at the end of the day, I gave him a call and asked if it would be OK and wouldn’t be a conflict of interest. He said it wasn’t, and please do (enter).”

Let the fun begin.

Burish said he did a crash-course that night, reading all the rules and remembering all the details. He borrowed a kayak, a measuring device, and went out bass fishing. Only this time, when he caught a bass, he measured it, photographed it, and found himself glued to the tournament app on his phone.

He was having in incredible debut.