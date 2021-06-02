Outdoors commentary: Burish quite a catch for convention and visitors bureau

When he talks about landing his first big job in February of 2013, Jeremiah Burish’s voice lifts and his smile widens. The Cadott, Wis., native quickly calls it “the perfect job for me.”
To be named director of sports sales and events for the La Crosse Area Convention and Visitors Bureau was quite a catch for both parties, it seems, as La Crosse — thanks to Burish’s tireless drive and endless enthusiasm — has turned into a regular stop on the national bass and walleye series tournament circuits.
Big-time tournaments mean big-time bucks for our local economy. We’re talking millions in tourism dollars, folks, which is good for all of us.
Little did Burish know, however, that four years after working to secure dozens of fishing tournaments for the area — including 17 in 2021 — it would lead to something else: a fishing tournament career for himself.
And a highly successful one at that.
“I love working for the community, and landing an event is absolutely very important to me, as I love showing the La Crosse area off to everyone,” said Burish, a 2012 UW-La Crosse graduate. “I never fished a tournament until 2017. It was so much fun. Pardon the pun, but I was hooked.”
Burish’s fishing boat, however, is not what you might not think. It’s engine has a horsepower of one – as in Burish – and uses a paddle to navigate from one fishing spot to another. No need to worry about no-wake zones when Burish is tournament fishing, as he uses a kayak to compete in kayak-only tournament events.
Yes, kayak fishing tournaments are exploding in popularity across the United States, including Wisconsin. La Crosse, in fact, has six of them scheduled for this year, including a couple of national tournaments.
“The first one (Burish competed in) was here as a KBF (Kayak Bass Fishing) Trail Event that I helped bring in. The day before the event, Chad Hoover, I took him out on the water — I used one of his kayaks as I didn’t have one — just to do some filming for the TV show,” Burish said of Hoover, a national level kayak bass fisherman.
“We absolutely smashed the fish around the Goose Island area on frogs. He said, ‘You need to fish this tournament, but I declined.’ Then at the end of the day, I gave him a call and asked if it would be OK and wouldn’t be a conflict of interest. He said it wasn’t, and please do (enter).”
Let the fun begin.
Burish said he did a crash-course that night, reading all the rules and remembering all the details. He borrowed a kayak, a measuring device, and went out bass fishing. Only this time, when he caught a bass, he measured it, photographed it, and found himself glued to the tournament app on his phone.
He was having in incredible debut.
“I am a competitive guy anyway, so the experience was fun. I was constantly in the top five all day, so literally the next bite could be the small count to put me in first place,” said Burish, a former pole-vaulter for the NCAA Division III powerhouse UW-L men’s track and field program.
“After an eight-hour day, I was exhausted. You have paddled all day, searching for that bite that would put you in first place.”
Burish tied for second in his inaugural event, but officially wound up third as the other second-place angler had a bigger bass. Still, the finish earned the La Crosse man a spot in the national championship in March of 2014 on Kentucky Lake.
“I talked to my now wife, Kelly, and asked, ‘Should I do it?’ I decided to jump in with both feet and do it for a year. Then I went out and bombed terribly at nationals, a tournament with 850 anglers,” Burish said.
Burish said the bite was extremely difficult, and the fact that 250 anglers didn’t even catch a fish in two days supports that statement. Only 20 competitors caught their limit of five fish each, or 10 total, over the first two days.
“I caught one fish, barely measurable, but it was a great learning experience,” Burish said.
Since then, Burish has had quite a run, racking up 28 top-10 finishes in 50 tournaments, including six third-place efforts, four seconds and three tournament wins.
“Getting experience and trusting my strengths was a key. A few of these tournaments I was fishing ‘dock talk,’ with what is working, trying to do that. It wasn’t working for me,” said Burish, who went back to trusting his experience and gut instincts.
“I went to a big championship event in Arkansas, had an awesome practice and lost a couple of fish in the tournament when the bite was especially tough. It was a body of water I had never seen before, but it was a real confidence booster.
“I cashed checks in eight straight events. It sounds funny that fishing has so much to do with confidence, but it does.”
Don’t get the idea Burish is overwhelming his bank with cash from his tournament finishes, but that’s not the point. Having a great competitive experience is.
“Kayak fishing is nowhere near the stature of big boat tournaments,” Burish said. “It is still growing, but it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to make a living doing it. My goal is to ‘about’ break even when you consider travel, lodging, food, entry fee, those expenses.
“It’s not about the money for me. It’s about the competition, the camaraderie of the fishing community, being out on the water, fishing. I love to fish.”
Fishing bass tournaments in a kayak has its challenges, Burish said, but the rewards far outnumber them. One of the biggest advantages, Burish believes, is being able to reach places boats simply can’t go.
“There have been spots where I have half-beached the kayak and was still able to fish little tiny backwaters loaded with fish that no boats would be able to get to,” the 32-year-old Burish said. “They are unpressured spots.”
On the other hand, it was challenging — initially, anyway — to implement kayak tournaments’ CPR (Catch-Photo-Release) method of weighing fish, Burish said. Length, rather than weight, is used for scoring each competitor’s catch.
Basically, after a bass is caught it is placed on a measuring board, then photographed using a digital camera or smart phone. The photo is then uploaded by using a web browser or web-based tournament app, giving competitors a constantly updated tournament leaderboard.
The fish is then put back, having spent minimal time out of the water and helping greatly reduce mortality rates. Sounds easy enough, right?
“Catching a fish is sometimes a lot easier than measuring it, taking a photo and submitting it. I have a lanyard on my phone that attaches to my PFD (personal flotation device),” Burish said. “The measuring board, it works better if you get that wet first. It helps calm the fish a little bit. And it has to be closed-mouth and up against the mouth board. If you position it in a downward angle, it keeps the fish a little calmer. As soon as I am ready, I snap a bunch of photos in burst mode. I double check to make sure the (photo) identifier is working, as you want to make sure you are hitting all the guidelines so the fish is correct and counts.
“Yeah, you will lose some fish off the edge (of the kayak). I’ve only lost a couple.”
Burish appreciates the chance to get away from his busy life with the LACVB, and believes fishing – whether tournament angling or simply recreational outings — helps him relate to tournament directors and anglers when he’s trying to convince them that La Crosse is the right fit for their event.
“Some of these tournaments, like B.A.S.S., and FLW at the time, were getting into kayak side of it as well. They were calling me to get my input, which was helpful for both of us,” Burish said.
“I see both sides of it, as an angler and as a host. What they can do to make it a better experience? That was really nice and much appreciated to have that relationship. Hey, we have a hole in our schedule, and what is available?”
There are not many holes in Burish’s schedule, as between his family, work and fishing tournaments, he’s a busy guy. In addition to his tournament schedule, he’s also an assistant track and field coach at Viterbo University, where he coaches pole vaulters and sprinters. In fact, he just returned from taking four athletes to the NAIA Outdoor National Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Fishing, he says, is his getaway.
“It is awesome on the river, it offers solitude like no other place. It doesn’t even feel like you are in Wisconsin,” said Burish, whose next tournament is a one-day event in Illinois on June 6. “It feels like the Everglades (in Florida) or the bayous of Louisiana. There is nothing around.”
Except thoughts of the next fish, or next tournament.
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com