Outdoors: Challenging hike a good idea

The trail, filled with breathtaking views so different than the Coulee Region, didn’t seem that steep. It’s rocky texture provided a surface you won’t find on trails at Hixon Forest or Perrot State Park, but it was easy to navigate.

Why then, did I find myself stopping, or at least slowing down, every 15 to 20 feet?

Two things: altitude and attraction.

A recent trip to Colorado, specifically Rocky Mountain National Park, was worth every minute of the 14-hour drive from La Crosse to Denver. Yes, I would do it again in a heartbeat despite the seemingly endless trek across Nebraska. In fact, if my niece and her husband will have us, count on seeing us next year.

With every twist of the trail, every opening in the pines and aspen trees, stunning views awaited you. No offense to 460-foot Brady’s Bluff at Perrot (love that spot), but hiking to within close range of Hallett Peak, elevation 12,713 feet, seemed like I was in a different world.

Well I was, sort of, as my pounding heart quickly informed me. Even though our 1.8-mile hike from Bear Lake Trailhead to Emerald Lake was short, it took us up another 650 feet in elevation. It doesn’t seem like much, but when the trailhead elevation is already at 9,475 feet, each foot beyond that gets your attention.