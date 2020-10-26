One loss doesn't change this: Gophers could yet dominate the market

It was a lousy way to start the season, and in other years may have dimmed casual fan enthusiasm, but this is not a normal year.

This is a remarkable sports market. We have the NFL, WNBA, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, NWHL. We have the Big Ten and the St. Paul Saints. We have quality prep sports, and a stunning array of pro and college venues.

One of the challenges for Gophers football has always been competition for the sports fan dollar and sports media attention.

Gophers football plays at the same time of year as the Vikings, the state’s most popular team. Early in the Gophers season, they compete with the Twins for market share, and if the Twins are good, baseball can dominate coverage in September and at least part of October.

By the time the Gophers are playing games with bowl implications, they usually are competing with the beginning of the NHL and NBA seasons, plus the beginning of Gophers basketball and hockey.

For Gophers diehards, nothing matters more than the Gophers football team. For most casual Minnesota sports fans, Gophers football is an afterthought until the team proves itself worthy of watching.

This year, they may be the only team worth watching for months.