No Twins players untouchable in a trade, and that includes Byron Buxton

There are only two ways Twins players are going to make the World Series this season: Buy tickets to the games. Or get traded to a contender.

If the Twins were looking at this past home stand against the Yankees and Astros as a measuring stick to see where they stand with a little over six weeks remaining before the trade deadline, they couldn’t have liked how wobbly things looked. The pieces just aren’t in place. There are too many flaws to imagine this team getting back to .500, let alone truly getting back in the race after a 26-39 record through 65 games has left them 15 games back of the White Sox.

The bigger question is just how many players — and what caliber — the Twins end up trading. Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse, an astute judge of baseball and personalities, said that he senses some dissatisfaction on the part of Byron Buxton — who spent the week rehabbing his latest injury in St. Paul while the Twins gasped for air with a makeshift outfield. Whether there is some (or a lot of) lingering resentment on Buxton’s part for the way the Twins handled his service time in 2018 is an interesting question. He would be a free agent after this season if the Twins had called him up from Class AAA in September after his disastrous start and wrist injury. Instead, he won’t hit free agency until after the 2022 season. Buxton hasn’t played for the Twins since May 6.