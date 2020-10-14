NFL commentary: We watch sports to enjoy the Amazing Unknown (don't we?)

And then Russell was completely handcuffed in the first half, hindered both by the Vikings’ ball control and a pass rush that sacked him four times.

Vikes 13, Seahawks 0 at the half … truly, an example of the Amazing Unkown.

Then, the Vikings had a horrid two minutes in the third quarter, the Seahawks exploded to a 21-13 lead, and there was no one from Warroad to Winona now expecting anything other than a Seattle blowout.

At which point, Cousin led touchdown drives of 77 and 97 yards, and the Vikings were leading 26-21 and were another long drive to inside the 10 at a 2-minute warning.

The left side of the offensive line, center Garrett Bradbury, guard Dakota Dozier and tackle Riley Reiff, with assistance from Kyle Rudolph and fullback C.J. Ham, had destroyed the Seahawks for most of four years.

Made no difference if the great Dalvin Cook was on the field in the first half, or the rugged backup, Alexander Mattison, or even little-used Mike Boone had the ball … the Seahawks were on their heels, or backs.

Eventually, the Vikings had a half-yard to make on fourth down at the Seahawks 6. And this created a perfect moment to be a Vikings fan: