Never too early to panic over Twins rotation, not with 60-game season

A strong regimen of not exercising has allowed me to waddle about with a minimum of back pain. Everybody I know that has back flareups, though, they are miserable. They are slow to recover and quick to flare again.

Normal season — 162 games — and the Twins could tell their guy “Odo’’ to get a bottle of those little Doan’s pills, take a couple of weeks off, and then resume dazzling the world as a pioneer of the theory that you should pitch high in the zone, not low in the zone.

This is 60 games and, considering what else the Twins appear to have in the rotation, here’s the deal:

Question No. 2 for Twins fans on the eve of the opener has to be, “How’s the back, Odo?’’, right after, “Any chance Byron Buxton will be in center field for a plurality of these 60 games?’’

Rich Hill now gets the start in Game 2. The crafty lefty showed up big for the Dodgers at times, but he’s also 40, coming off a novel elbow procedure and was weeks away from pitching when Florida spring training was shut down in mid-March.