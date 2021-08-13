Neal: Twins auditioning 2022 staff after this year’s pitchers fell short

And make sure you are sitting down before discovering that 49% of inherited runners have scored against the Twins bullpen, the worst in the game.

Changes need to be made. Now that Jose Berrios has been traded to Toronto, Kenta Maeda needs a partner at the top of the rotation. Or two. Their offseason homework assignment: Add impact pitching via trade or free agency.

For now, the remainder of this season will provide opportunities for in-house candidates to audition for roles.

Ober, for example, looks like he belongs.His fastball is good enough. At 6-9, his pitches get on hitters a tad quicker. His secondary pitches are effective. He pitches inside and works fast.

Gant has a starter’s repertoire, and he would like to try starting again. But his effectiveness as a reliever has been evident since the trade.

Minaya was with the White Sox in 2019, signed a minor league deal with the Twins and spent most of 2020 at the alternate training site. He was called over for one game, didn’t pitch, and was sent back the next day. But he throws 95 mph with a split-fingered fastball that flummoxed Houston and Chicago batters. The Twins have asked Minaya to throw that pitch more often.