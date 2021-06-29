Neal: Twins and White Sox are both hurting, but only one team has been resilient

Injuries have decimated both teams. The Twins have used seven center fielders this season. Chicago has used six, including non-slugger Billy Hamilton, signed in March after he was cut by Cleveland. Hamilton, by the way, currently is on the injured list.

Josh Donaldson had one of the first injuries of the season in baseball when he pulled a hamstring while running to second on a double on Opening Day. Well, Chicago’s Eloy Jimenez hasn’t played an inning this season because of a torn left pectoral tendon. Luis Robert is out because of a hip flexor issue. In all, nine White Sox players are on the injured list.

Good teams play through the trainer’s room. First baseman Jose Abreu has tried to carry the team but is iffy this week because of a bone bruise after being hit with a pitch by the Mariners’ J.T. Chargois on Sunday. Probably another reason not to play Monday.

The White Sox are able to absorb these blows because of a pitching staff whose 3.45 ERA is nearly 1.5 runs lower than the Twins. Their decisions to add starter Lance Lynn and closer Liam Hendriks have paid off while the Twins additions — Matt Shoemaker, J.A. Happ and Alexander Colome — have failed more than they have sailed. No White Sox starter has an ERA over 3.96 and they know who their closer is. That makes a difference.