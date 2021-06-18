Neal: Educating a first-round draft pick. Darrisaw placed in tough spot.

Offseason transactions have added experience and depth to the defense. The selection of Darrisaw with the 23rd pick has the potential to be the final piece of an offensive-line puzzle that has been years in the making. If Darrisaw can hold down the blind side and allow Kirk Cousins to wreak havoc with running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, the Vikings offense will sail.

And the engine that drives it will be a line that includes two first-round picks in Darrisaw and Garrett Bradbury and two second-round picks in Brian O’Neill and Ezra Cleveland. Zimmer, however, is not ready to hand left tackle over to the Virginia Tech product. The Vikings want to see him produce.

“He is a very talented and athletic kid. He is very, very smart and works very hard,” Zimmer said. “We’ll just have to see. We’ve got some other guys that are doing well at tackle, too, (Olisaemeka) Udoh. Rashod Hill, he is a big veteran guy who is a terrific pass protector along with Brian O’Neill.

(Darrisaw) is competing and he’s got to continue to compete. It’s a tough job. They’re all pretty tough, honestly.”