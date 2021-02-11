NBA expert: Almost any trade should be on the table for Timberwolves

While Rosas is one of the most “active” NBA executives on the trade market in general, Marks said, it’s hard to imagine a blockbuster move this season. Then again, with the Wolves sitting at 6-19 and being a disappointment even within the context of Towns being out so much this year, it’s incumbent on Rosas to at least consider other major moves.

“Besides your No. 1 pick and probably besides Karl, you have to listen to everything,” Marks said. “Even if teams are calling regarding your best player right now, which is Malik Beasley. you have to listen to that.”

Because of the nature of the contract he signed in the offseason, Beasley isn’t eligible to be traded for another few weeks, but he will be available before the deadline.

As for the Russell problem: “I think what’s hurt a little bit is certainly D’Angelo. The injuries, and not playing at a high level that we say probably in Brooklyn. He’s playing not as a No. 2. I don’t even know if he’s playing as a No. 3,” Marks said.

So what kind of big moves could the Wolves be exploring?