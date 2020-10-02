Mystery of why Byron Buxton didn't start Game 2 still isn't solved

But even after two prominent Twins decision-makers were asked and talked about it, we still have very little clue why Buxton didn’t start Wednesday — nor, perhaps more puzzlingly, why he pinch ran in the game (disastrously, at that) after not starting.

Before the game Wednesday, manager Rocco Baldelli offered this: “Buck’s not at 100 percent today. He’s not doing his best. I know everyone’s going to want to know every possible detail about what that means, and as of right now, a noon game, I’m not going to be able to go into those details.”

OK, but it wasn’t clarified after the game. And Thursday, when Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey was asked about it, there was no further clarity.

“He wasn’t feeling great when he came in,” Falvey said. “And that’s kind of, that’s what he said, that’s what we discussed internally. At the end of the day, he’s gone through some challenges more recently. But that was kind of the crux of it, and the way he described it. I don’t have much more to say outside of that.”

Vague answers like that invite speculation, and none of the conclusions are positive.

*If the Twins thought Buxton was healthy enough to play but he didn’t feel that way, it’s not a good moment in that relationship.