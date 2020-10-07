Minnesota Vikings: Stefanski doing good things in Cleveland

Way to go, Stefanski. A rookie head coach, age 38, riding a three-game winning streak while averaging 39.3 points? In the middle of a pandemic that wiped away offseason training, canceled the preseason and shortened training camp?

What the heck’s going on down there?

“I’ve known Billy Callahan since we started as graduate

assistants back in 1981 at the University of Illinois,” Childress said. “He told me he’s never been around a young coach who was able to articulate his vision as clearly as Kevin did, and then tell them the exact steps they were going to take.”

Childress knows a thing or two about working for Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. He was Pat Shurmur’s offensive coordinator for one year, 2012, the year Haslam bought the team.

Shurmur, his staff and general manager Tom Heckert were fired after that season. Now in his ninth season as owner, Haslam is on his seventh head coach and sixth general manager.

“The only thing I can say to that is continuity,” Childress said. “It helps.”

Perhaps Stefanski can buck the trend.