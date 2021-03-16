Minnesota should let Coyle spend to get top choice for new basketball coach

Coyle keeps names of coaches he’d be interested in interviewing on spreadsheets. He landed his top choice with his three highest-profile hires — P.J. Fleck (football), Lindsay Whalen (women’s basketball) and Bob Motzko (men’s hockey) — without using a search firm to assist the process.

This search is different because the pandemic caused massive revenue loss for Coyle’s department and contributed to the school eliminating three sports. New Mexico hiring Pitino is fortunate news for Coyle since it will lower Pitino’s $1.75 million buyout. More money to spend on the new coach, which shouldn’t be a debate.

Critics of Coyle’s decision to drop sports will howl, but one shouldn’t have anything to do with the other. The department’s financial well-being hinges greatly on the success of football and men’s basketball. Trying to find a cheap hire likely will put Coyle right back in this same spot five years from now. Commit to being aggressive with compensation and trust Coyle to hire the right coach.

Assuming former Michigan coach John Beilein has no interest in the job, Eric Musselman should receive Coyle’s first call. The son of the former Gophers coach would be the kind of hire that “shakes the tree” because it would be bold and expensive and not easy to pull off.