Minnesota football: For starters, Gophers' defense, special teams weren't remotely capable

Nobody expected the defense to be a finished product in Week 1 after losing four starters to the NFL and basically rebuilding their front seven with inexperienced players. Growing pains are inevitable. But the defense looks miles away from being ready for Big Ten offenses.

Michigan scored points on every possession when the game was still competitive, and made it look quite easy. The Wolverines averaged 8.3 yards per carry in racking up 256 on the ground.

“We didn’t tackle well,” coach P.J. Fleck said. “There’s a lot of inexperience and youth on that side of the ball. Not an excuse. We just have to be able to coach it better. It starts me with. We have to get it better.”

We can highlight the Gophers’ youth and inexperience, but their veterans had a rough time, too. And Michigan’s offense was basically new, as well.

The Wolverines lost four offensive linemen from last season to the NFL. Their top wide receiver, Nico Collins, opted out of the season. Sophomore quarterback Joe Milton made his first career start.