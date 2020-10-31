Minnesota football: Defense let Gophers down against Maryland

On the Gophers’ previous trip to Maryland, in 2018, they allowed 42 points, many on unfettered runs to the end zone. Six weeks later, they fired their defensive coordinator. They finished 3-6 in the Big Ten, and Fleck’s promises sounded hollow as a carved pumpkin.

Friday night, the Gophers returned to College Park and again their defense prompted concerns that this is going to be a difficult season for Fleck and his aphorisms.

In the first 13 minutes of the game, the Gophers’ defense gave up 21 points, looking slow and sometimes confused.

This created the embarrassing possibility that defensive coordinator Joe Rossi would be compared to his predecessor, Robb “Olé’’ Smith.

In 2018, Smith was fired after his defense allowed 86 points over two games. In the first two games of the 2020 season, Rossi’s defense has allowed 86 points in regulation, plus Maryland’s overtime touchdown.

“It’s unacceptable,’’ Fleck said. “With that many yards and that many explosive plays there has to be a lot of accountability, and it starts with me. This is a developmental program.

“Too many missed tackles, too many people in position to make a tackle and make a play and didn’t do that.’’