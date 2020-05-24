Minnesota football: Coach P.J. Fleck will have Gophers ready whenever practice starts

You would think the Gophers coach would be disappointed to have to wait for this season after coming off one of the best campaigns in school history in 2019 with an 11-2 record, a win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl and a final ranking of No. 10 in the Associated Press poll.

“Well, the one thing about this is it’s fair because everyone is in the same situation, everybody has to deal with the quarantine in their own ways, but it’s equal across the board,” the 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year said. “I think the best teams, the best cultures, will come out of this maybe ahead just because we have had a lot more football than we normally do. Once the middle of April hits you’re done with football, really, with your players, until you get to the summer, and we’ve been continuing to go all the way through. So it has been able to help us a little bit in the football department.”