Mike Bianchi: We're ready for some football

Do not feel guilty.
Do not feel irresponsible.
Do not feel immoral.
Do not feel selfish and bad.
This column is for all of you: all of you football teams, leagues, conferences and athletes who will try to play this fall and for all of you fellow football fans who are dying to watch this fall.
Do not be shamed by all of the naysayers and dooms-dayers who seem to want us to apologize for wanting football to be played during a global pandemic.
For instance, when I asked my friend, former Magic coach and current TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy if he believes college football should be played this season, Stan railed: “We need to get rid of this idea that the country NEEDS football. The country NEEDS to get over this pandemic. The country NEEDS an economic recovery. The country does not NEED football. There may be people out there who want football, but this country doesn’t NEED football. We need to make decisions on how safe these kids should be.”
Stan is right.
But Stan is wrong.
He is right in saying this country doesn’t need football, but you know what else this country doesn’t need? It doesn’t need people going out and dining inside of restaurants or boarding airplanes to go on vacation or going to Disney World or getting a pedicure or going to Target to buy a new a bathing suit. However, those businesses are still open.
So why not football? I would argue that the college and professional football businesses are more important to the economic and emotional recovery of this country than nail salons and bowling alleys. Why does everybody always try to make football out to be the evil empire when the sport is more important to the country’s economy and psyche than all of the other major sports combined?
Here’s all you need to know: An NFL regular-season football game draws about 10 times the viewership of an average NBA game, and the NFL’s wild-card playoff games drew more than double the viewers of the NBA Finals last season. And let us not ever forget, the Super Bowl has been the highest-rated TV show in America for decades. There have only been 11 shows in American television history that have averaged more than 100 million viewers — and 10 of those are Super Bowls.
Football matters, and it matters infinitely more than any other sport in our nation.
There’s no question that the NFL is king, but college football may be even more important economically, psychologically and philosophically. Not only does college football keep all other intercollegiate athletic programs afloat, it helps drive the economic engine of many communities throughout the country. As Florida Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin told me several weeks ago, “If we’re not playing football games in the fall, it will shake the foundation of college athletics. As everyone knows, football pays for the enterprise to go forward.”
One major college football program is responsible for the full-time employment of hundreds of university staffers plus thousands of part-time employees and is the financial cash cow that enables hundreds of other student-athletes in sports such as volleyball, swimming, softball and golf to have scholarships and get an education.
Not only that, but the sport also is responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact in communities throughout the country, helping keep restaurants and hotels profitable in college towns from Tuscaloosa to Tallahassee. With a fraction of fans attending games this fall, many of those businesses will likely just go belly-up.
When the Big Ten announced recently that it was canceling football this fall, CNN.com reported that Happy Valley, where Penn State is located, stands to lose about $130 million in revenue as a result of Nittany Lions games being called off.
“The cavalry is not coming up over the hill,” said Fritz Smith, the CEO of Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, which promotes tourism near Penn State’s campus. “(Local businesses) have got to hunker down and try to figure out how to survive without much customer base coming in. Quite frankly, some of them might not make it.”
And just as thousands of businesses nationwide have financial investments in football teams, millions of fans have an emotional investment. Fall has become a time of celebration for sports fans; a time when we can lose ourselves in Tom Brady, the greatest of all-time, trying to elevate the moribund Tampa Bay Bucs to his level; the Florida Gators pursuing a national championship; the UCF Knights trying to get back to the ranks of the unbeaten; the Seminoles, ‘Canes, Dolphins and Jags trying to get back to the ranks of respectability.
Football season is a time when we can briefly escape our not-so-spectacular lives and immerse ourselves in the big-game hype and hoopla, the watch parties (socially distanced), the fantasy drafts, the bowls, the polls, the rivalries, the revelry, the excitement and electricity.
As legendary former Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin told me once about the allure of watching football as compared to baseball: “Baseball is lousy to watch on TV. ... Baseball’s a game I can watch with my wife, and we can sit there and talk about things.”
Then he chuckled and said, “I got news for you: I ain’t talking to my wife on third-and-4.”
If you don’t think such things are important, then you need to take a history lesson. Another FSU legend, the iconic Bobby Bowden, told me earlier this summer about being a kid who grew up during World War II when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt believed baseball would help uplift the nation’s morale during wartime.
“Baseball was the national game back then and they thought it was important to keep it going,” Bowden recalled.
Even at age 90, Bobby’s memory is still sharp. In fact, Roosevelt wrote a letter to then-baseball commissioner Kenesaw M. Landis in what became known as the “Green Light Letter.” In the letter, he wrote, “I honestly feel that it would be best for the country to keep baseball going. Baseball provides a recreation which does not last over two hours or two hours and a half, and which can be got for very little cost. And, incidentally, I hope that night games can be extended because it gives an opportunity to the day shift to see a game occasionally.”
Well, football has no doubt supplanted baseball as our national pastime, and it would certainly help this nation’s mental well-being to have some football games to watch and talk about during the cold, lonely, pandemic-filled months ahead. Whenever there is the philosophical debate about whether sports should be played during national calamities, I always defer to my late, great Sentinel colleague Jerry Greene, who wrote this in the depressing aftermath of 32 people being shot and killed during the Virginia Tech blood bath of 2007:
“It’s been 10 days since the senseless deaths at Virginia Tech, yet another monstrous act that wounded our national psyche. And as always happens, sports came to the rescue. Certainly not only sports and certainly not a ‘return to normalcy’ overnight, but this country does not have a better tool for healing than sports. And while ‘normalcy’ actually may be a word without meaning anymore, we turn to sports for the assurance that our way of life goes on.”
We miss you, Jerry.
OK, so we all agree football is good for the country, but the main argument presented by the critics is that it’s not safe for the players to play it during a pandemic. Well, let’s be honest: Football is never safe for the players to play even when there isn’t a pandemic. It is, by nature, a violent, unsafe sport that has sometimes led to broken bones, severed spinal cords, bruised brains and debilitating long-term health issues.
The question is: Are young men more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus if they’re actually playing football? My answer is a resounding no, and I have absolutely nothing to back that up except my opinion. And my opinion is this: I firmly believe athletes are safer being in the controlled environment of a sports team, where they have access to regular COVID-19 testing, the best medical attention and knowing that their livelihoods (in the case of NFL players) and the ability to play the sport they love (in the case of college players) depending on them being as coronavirus-safe as possible. When you have coaches and other teammates depending on you (and policing you), chances are you will do everything in your power not to let them down.
“Players are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play,” says Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the premier college player in the country. “Players will be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract COVID-19. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions.”
Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft whether he suits up or not this fall. He doesn’t need to play college football; he wants to play. But that sentiment doesn’t fit the national media narrative that football players, both college and NFL, are like the Roman gladiators being unsafely sent out against their will to satisfy our appetite for blood and violence.
The truth is nobody is forcing football players to play this fall. NFL players are professionals and can make the adult decision not to play, which several already have. As for college football, all scholarship players have been guaranteed an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA whether they play or not. Yes, some players have chosen to opt out for personal reasons, but it should tell you something that SEC, ACC and Big 12 players seem mostly happy to be playing while players and parents in the Big Ten are protesting, signing online petitions and suing the conference because they can’t play.
Does this mean football players won’t contract the virus? Of course not. Players in other sports have contracted the virus and so, too, will football players. The fact is there are more players on football rosters than any other sport and, unlike the NBA, football cannot be played in a self-contained bubble. That means NFL and college football teams have more players and less control over those players. It’s like Stricklin, UF’s athletics director, said about college football recently, “There’s nothing about it that says bubble; unless you wanna consider 35,000 undergrads to be a bubble.”
Except, unlike those other 35,000 undergrads, when a college football player contracts the virus, he will know about it immediately and be quarantined so that he can’t spread the virus among his teammates and fellow students.
So we’ve determined that football is good for the local economy, it’s good for the national spirit and players are safe, or safer, from the virus than they otherwise would be.
So what’s the problem?
Why the debate?
Why are so many critics seemingly rooting against football when every other sport is back in business?
Playing football, or at least trying to play football, is the right thing to do.
So let’s enjoy the season, shall we?
Let’s have some damn fun for a change.
Without the guilt and shame being heaped upon us by the naysayers and dooms-dayers.
Mike Bianchi writes for the Orlando Sentinel
