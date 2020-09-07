Mike Bianchi: We're ready for some football

The question is: Are young men more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus if they’re actually playing football? My answer is a resounding no, and I have absolutely nothing to back that up except my opinion. And my opinion is this: I firmly believe athletes are safer being in the controlled environment of a sports team, where they have access to regular COVID-19 testing, the best medical attention and knowing that their livelihoods (in the case of NFL players) and the ability to play the sport they love (in the case of college players) depending on them being as coronavirus-safe as possible. When you have coaches and other teammates depending on you (and policing you), chances are you will do everything in your power not to let them down.

“Players are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play,” says Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the premier college player in the country. “Players will be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract COVID-19. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions.”