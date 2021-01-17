Mike Bianchi: At age 50, Annika Sorenstam is pushing to beat John Smoltz, grow women’s golf

“He [Smoltz] plays more tournaments than I do because I don’t play any tournaments,” Annika says. “He’s an amazing athlete and is going to be hard to beat. He hits it high, he spins it and he drives the ball more than 300 yards, which means he’s going to be 70 yards ahead of me. That means he’ll be hitting pitching wedge [into the green] and I’ll be hitting 5-iron. I need to make sure I’m really tuned in.”

Hard to believe it’s been 12 years since Sorenstam retired from competitive golf at the young age of 37 so she could start a family. She won a record 90 international tournaments as a professional, including 72 official LPGA tournaments and 10 majors. She’s the only women’s golfer to ever shoot a 59 in competition and she’s won more money ($22 million) than any LPGA golfer in history.

Her accomplishments earned her a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump, which created a rash of controversy recently when Sorenstam and another legendary golfer, Gary Player, went to the White House to receive their medals a day after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Her career statistics are already phenomenal, but does she ever think about what they might have been if she had decided to keep playing into her 40s and even 50s?