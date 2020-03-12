Michael Rand

For many of us over the last month or two, the term “coronavirus” has been humming along somewhere between the fronts and backs of our brains.

It felt far away at first, then closer, but still not altogether present — an abstraction, a thing we weren’t quite sure how to mitigate in the context of daily lives and routines.

Wednesday, then, felt like a huge pivot point in an abstraction suddenly feeling very much more real — and sports, as they often do, played a significant role.

It is probably not great when we realize how many cues we take from sports and what a major part of society they are — having some years ago jumped from the category of pleasant temporary distractions to all-consuming escape mechanisms.

But if that’s what it takes to get us all to at least pay more attention, in a big-picture way instead of just a personal way, to a global health pandemic … then so be it.

One by one Wednesday, the announcements came.

The NCAA decided to hold all of its events — including the men’s basketball tournament and the upcoming wrestling tournament in Minneapolis — without fans.

The NBA suspended its season abruptly after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive.