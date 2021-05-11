Michael Rand: Vikings rookie Cam Bynum diagrams defenses on a whiteboard in his bedroom

Minnesota Vikings rookie Cam Bynum knew he wanted to do something special when he was drafted. So the senior defensive back out of Cal had a bunch of friends up to a lake cabin about 90 minutes from his home in Southern California.
And when Bynum got the call from a 612 area code early Saturday during the fourth round? Well, I’ll let him describe what happened next.
“We bought all the flags for every single team and hung them for decorations. People do the hat thing, but I wanted to do it bigger. That’s my thing. When I do stuff, I want to do it big,” Bynum said on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast. “As soon as I got picked and got done with my interviews, I ran out there, had my speaker playing ... threw the speaker to somebody, went and ripped the (Vikings) flag off and had everybody go down and make a tunnel for me while I went and did a back flip” into the lake.
It was all captured on a video that has been viewed more than 140,000 times on Twitter.
The moment was a culmination of a lot of hard work — with plenty more to come.
Bynum describes himself as a student of the game, and he has the credentials to back it up. When he was a sophomore in high school, Bynum said he was a fifth string defensive back on the junior varsity. Some of his teammates were already getting college offers. He was just trying to get on the field.
“I had to work to catch up and get ahead,” Bynum said.
Some of that work was physical. He had a coach who believed in him and would work with him at 5 a.m. every day to get an extra hour of practice in.
But a lot of it was the thinking and processing of the game that’s so essential to football — particularly the defensive backfield with all the moving parts of every snap.
During our interview over Zoom, I noticed Bynum had what looked like a white board with little magnets on it behind him. As it turns out, that’s there to diagram plays and formations in his free time. He had it with him at Cal, and he brought it back home with him to Corona, Calif., as he prepared for the draft.
“I’m a nerd, straight up. I don’t play video games. Fun stuff I do is I go to the field and go do footwork. Fun stuff I do is have teammates over and we use this white board and draw up formations and basically interview each other. That was something I’ve been doing my whole time in college with our secondary,” Bynum said. “Like every day I come up and draw up a new formation and explain it and teach it to myself. ... I love learning, and I hate wasting my time.”
Maybe the board will even have a prominent place in Minnesota. Rookie minicamp for the Vikings starts later this week and even though there are more than 10,000 lakes for him to jump into here, Bynum said he is looking forward to beginning the process of switching from corner to safety and trying to make the team.