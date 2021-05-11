Michael Rand: Vikings rookie Cam Bynum diagrams defenses on a whiteboard in his bedroom

“I had to work to catch up and get ahead,” Bynum said.

Some of that work was physical. He had a coach who believed in him and would work with him at 5 a.m. every day to get an extra hour of practice in.

But a lot of it was the thinking and processing of the game that’s so essential to football — particularly the defensive backfield with all the moving parts of every snap.

During our interview over Zoom, I noticed Bynum had what looked like a white board with little magnets on it behind him. As it turns out, that’s there to diagram plays and formations in his free time. He had it with him at Cal, and he brought it back home with him to Corona, Calif., as he prepared for the draft.

“I’m a nerd, straight up. I don’t play video games. Fun stuff I do is I go to the field and go do footwork. Fun stuff I do is have teammates over and we use this white board and draw up formations and basically interview each other. That was something I’ve been doing my whole time in college with our secondary,” Bynum said. “Like every day I come up and draw up a new formation and explain it and teach it to myself. ... I love learning, and I hate wasting my time.”