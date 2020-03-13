MIAC cancels spring season

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Presidents' Council has voted to cancel the 2020 conference regular season and postseason championships for spring-sports through the remainder of the academic year, effective immediately.

The decision was based on the ongoing impact of the coronavirus, following the lead of the NCAA canceling spring-sport championships and many other conferences canceling their spring seasons.

The MIAC shares in the disappointment that this difficult decision will bring to student-athletes, families, coaches, and fans; however, the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, athletic staff, and campus communities, it is no longer feasible for conference athletic activities to continue at this time.

Each MIAC institution will make independent decisions regarding spring non-conference competition. The MIAC is working with the NCAA regarding eligibility for all student-athletes affected by the nationwide health pandemic.

