Memories of Sid Hartman: I was proud to be called 'Mr. Computer'

It also felt strangely incomplete because of the way the last seven months have played out. We were supposed to have a huge birthday celebration for Sid to mark his 100th birthday in mid-March, but the outset of the coronavirus pandemic forced that to be canceled.

At the time, it was hard to fathom that the missed opportunity meant I would never see him again. But I haven’t been in our physical office since March 13, let alone seen my centenarian colleague. I’m sure the dollar he won from me in our wager several years ago — I believed the Vikings would trade Adrian Peterson after the 2014 season and he was adamant they would not — is still taped to his office door with my admission of being wrong scrawled on it.

If there is a particular sadness in this, it is crystallized by his son Chad’s reflection on the toll the last several months have taken on Sid.

“I want to make it clear — he didn’t die from COVID — but COVID took away the enjoyment from his life by making him stay home,” Chad said. “It took away the chance to see the people he liked. It took away his zest, not being able to go four, five different places every day and to laugh, to get on people and have them get on him.”

That was Sid. Full of energy. Inappropriate at times but also remorseful when he realized he had crossed a line.