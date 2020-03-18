Matt Vensel: What might the NHL playoffs look like if play resumes?

We are going to attempt to talk about hockey today, with a disclaimer that there are more important things to worry about in our world than whether or not Gary Bettman hands somebody the Stanley Cup this spring or summer.

Another disclaimer: There is a legit chance that isn’t going to happen.

Based on the latest recommendation from the Center for Disease Control, that all events with 50 or more people be canceled for the next eight weeks, the NHL has said the best-case scenario for players even being permitted to practice is around May 1. Again, that’s a best-case scenario. It’s probably unrealistic.

The story of this pandemic is evolving every day, the news seemingly bleaker each time. So let’s indulge the NHL and consider what the playoffs may look like.

Heck, it will give us something else to think about while we stand at least six feet apart in line waiting to get our hands on some pinot grigio before it’s gone.

Bettman, the NHL commissioner, has made the media rounds in recent days to answer questions about the direction of the league. Understandably, he doesn’t want to guess on the record about what the future may hold because he knows the circumstances we face could be much different a week from now.