'Magic man' Fiala more exciting than Wild surge

Skating two on one with Eric Staal, Fiala went right at defenseman Ryan Ellis and faked a shot.

Ellis went down to block it, Fiala went around him and beat Juuse Soros with a quick sweep from the right corner.

It was his seventh goal in seven games.

“He’s on fire right now,” teammate Zach Parise said. “I mean, nice goals, too. Not my kind of goals, but nice goals. He’s feeling it, and I think this last, I don’t know five, six, seven games, he’s just taken off.

“It’s been so big for our team.”

Yes, this, exactly.

Is this the sniper Minnesota has been missing since Marian Gaborik left as a free agent in 2009?

Certainly, it wasn’t Granlund, sent to Nashville after scoring 15 goals in 63 games last winter. He has 17 goals and 30 points through 60 games and there isn’t a hockey fan in Nashville who wouldn’t reverse the trade right now.

Fiala had been underwhelming in Nashville, 13 goals in 2018-19 and 10 goals in 64 games before being traded, but he’s five years younger than Granlund and is starting to look like he could be a star.

Could be. The rest of this season will say a lot.