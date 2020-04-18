Lynx's draft picks point more toward the long term

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx finished the 2019 season at 18-16, tied with Seattle for sixth place in a 12-team league. This was both a shock to fans spoiled by constant championship play, and an act of overachievement for a team that had lost much of its star power.

That’s why Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve won the league’s executive of the year award. Instead of rebuilding or tanking, she fielded a competitive team while landing the rookie of the year with the sixth pick in the draft.

Since last season ended, the Lynx eschewed big-money free-agent signings, and on Friday night they again held the sixth pick in the draft.

They chose South Carolina power forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, a talented and competitive athlete who needs to improve as a rebounder and continue to develop offensively. In the second round, they chose 5-5 point guard Crystal Dangerfield, a polished ball handler and shooter. Then they traded veteran stretch forward Stephanie Talbot to New York for third-round draft pick Erica Ogwumike of the basketball royalty Ogwumikes.

Read between the picks, and what you see is a team that wants to remain competitive now but that is hoping to peak in two or three years.