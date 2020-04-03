'Lose and Love It' fans are still out there

Former Minneapolis Journal sports columnist Dick Cullum, one of the people who taught me everything and helped start my career in the newspaper business, had a phrase he used for Minnesota sports fans. He called them the “Lose and Love It Club.”
Cullum always thought that as much as fans liked to win, they found just as much entertainment from complaining about their favorite squads. There’s no doubt that continues to be as true today as ever.
Looking back over the past year of local sports, we’ve had some of the best moments in recent history.
The Twins hit the most home runs (307) of any team in the history of baseball en route to winning 101 games, the second most in franchise history.
And not only that, but they have built a team of young, homegrown stars and have made smart veteran additions, including huge contracts for players such as slugging third baseman Josh Donaldson.
But what did we mostly hear about? Losing to the Yankees in the playoffs again.
The Gophers football team posted an 11-2 season — their most victories since 1904 — defeated Penn State at home in one of the greatest games in program history and topped Auburn 31-24 in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day on national television.
But what did we mostly hear about? They lost to Wisconsin and couldn’t win the Big Ten.
The Vikings went 10-6 and put together one of their best performances in a 26-20 overtime victory over the Saints in New Orleans in the NFC wild-card matchup, a game no one on Earth gave them a shot to win.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins posted the fourth-best passer rating in the NFL, and the second-best mark in franchise history.
But what did we mostly hear about? Losses to the Bears and Packers and an NFC divisional-round loss to the eventual NFC champion 49ers.
Top stars are targets
When local teams aren’t winning, the Lose and Love It Club will find a bright spot on a bad squad and trash them.
Before their season got suspended, the Timberwolves were having another losing season in a long line of losing seasons.
But the Lose and Love It Club still found a lot to rejoice about when Andrew Wiggins was traded to the Warriors.
Wiggins had long been a Lose and Love It Club favorite target for complaints even though, by the age of 24, he had scored the second-most points in franchise history, trailing only Kevin Garnett.
The Wild, meanwhile, had one of the most difficult schedules in NHL history to open the season, with 13 of their first 18 games on the road. Everyone around the team and in the league knew it would make for a rough start.
But the club’s 6-11-1 record eventually led to the mid-February firing of coach Bruce Boudreau, who fans had grown tired of despite being the winningest coach in Wild history.
Of course the Wild, with a much more favorable schedule after that early stretch, turned its season around. The team was one point out of a Western Conference wild-card spot when play was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yes, this is the nature of those fans in Cullum’s Lose and Love It Club. Even in good times, it’s still easier to have fun by pointing out the negative or finding fault with players and coaches.
But hopefully, with sports on pause for the foreseeable future, we will get a chance to really look back and find some great moments with the local teams, even if they aren’t perfect.
