'Lose and Love It' fans are still out there

Former Minneapolis Journal sports columnist Dick Cullum, one of the people who taught me everything and helped start my career in the newspaper business, had a phrase he used for Minnesota sports fans. He called them the “Lose and Love It Club.”

Cullum always thought that as much as fans liked to win, they found just as much entertainment from complaining about their favorite squads. There’s no doubt that continues to be as true today as ever.

Looking back over the past year of local sports, we’ve had some of the best moments in recent history.

The Twins hit the most home runs (307) of any team in the history of baseball en route to winning 101 games, the second most in franchise history.

And not only that, but they have built a team of young, homegrown stars and have made smart veteran additions, including huge contracts for players such as slugging third baseman Josh Donaldson.

But what did we mostly hear about? Losing to the Yankees in the playoffs again.

The Gophers football team posted an 11-2 season — their most victories since 1904 — defeated Penn State at home in one of the greatest games in program history and topped Auburn 31-24 in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day on national television.