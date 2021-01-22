Kirill Kaprizov: The most dynamic Minnesota rookie since . . .

ST. PAUL — The most special athletes, the best of the best, don’t make you search for their brilliance. It is easy to spot. That said, there is also nuance to their game and a subtle genius that you might not see on first glance.

Their movements — while this is hard to define in some cases — are different even from the other elite players with whom they are sharing a playing surface.

And yes, they make you prone to outrageous and perhaps far-too-early comparisons, which I’m about to get into.

So let’s start here: Kirill Kaprizov is the best Minnesota rookie in any sport in years. It might seem ridiculous to say that after he’s played only four games entering Friday’s home opener against San Jose — scoring the winning goal or assisting on it in all three wins, by the way, all while the Wild searches for a center to pair with him — but that’s the nature of brilliance. It’s obvious and immediate.

When he makes his home debut on Friday for the Wild, it will be an occasion to mark, even if fans can’t be in the stands and some of you won’t be able to watch on FSN.