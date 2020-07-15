Kirill Kaprizov, Ricky Rubio and the power of anticipation

You could insert Kaprizov and Wild into that above paragraph, change a few words (like “pure goal scorer” for “point guard”) and tell pretty much the same story.

They also both arrived at very strange times. Rubio came in late June, just a handful of days before an NBA lockout that ended up lasting five months and truncated the 2011-12 season. Nine years later, Kaprizov is joining the Wild — but he can’t play for them during the coronavirus-created restart, and the forecast for the 2020-21 season is still clouded by the virus as well.

In both cases, the anticipation that built while waiting for the player’s arrival might have created unfair expectations or clouded the lens through which we view that player.

Rubio was loved for everything he was during his time with the Timberwolves, but he was equally (at least) dissected and blamed for everything he was not. The Wolves, with other roster flaws exposed while playing in the brutal Western Conference, never made the playoffs during his six seasons in Minnesota.