John Shipley: Sports took the lead on coronavirus

It's all quite shocking now but wait until Wednesday, when a lot of you would have watched the NCAA tournament play-in games, some because you filled them in on your brackets, some because you went to Marquette. The tournament is America's mid-March soundtrack, sometimes at the forefront, always in the background.

Now it's gone, and it happened so swiftly that it seems unreal.

A lot of people ridicule sports and the people who care about them, but sports took the lead this week. While some were insisting Americans can still go to work, sports leagues told them to stay home. While the job creators panicked on Wall Street, pro sports teams took steps to protect their employees.

One can make a cogent argument that many Americans didn't accept that COVID-19 is a serious health problem until the NCAA announced on Wednesday that it would play NCAA tournament games in empty arenas.

Then on Thursday, it got real.

Pro and college sports leagues have been proactive, and the collective actions have demonstrated to Americans how serious the pandemic is when many other national institutions have (at best) hemmed and hawed or (at worst) pretended it wasn't a big deal.