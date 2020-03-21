John Shipley: NFL has been boldly immune to COVID-19

As we all contemplate the stark possibility of being non-essential, it’s somewhat comforting to know that something as non-essential as the NFL barrels on as if nothing as happened.

The rest of the world might be stopped in its tracks, but it’s business as usual for the best football players and coaches in the world, assuring the future remains bright for, say, Kirk Cousins, who this week agreed to play an extra two seasons for the Vikings at an additional cost of $66 million.

Tone deaf? Maybe.

While millions of Americans lose jobs to the rampant spread of the novel coronavirus, the quarterback who has won one playoff game in eight professional seasons has secured himself the financial portfolio of a minor oil emirate. But why begrudge a man who has built a lucrative career by being in the right place at the right time?

Besides, many of those bearing the financial brunt of the pandemic will be rooting for Cousins if and when the NFL resumes play in the fall, and being able to even talk about football news at the moment is a genuinely welcome respite from a reality that grows darker by the day.

And the Vikings, it turns out.