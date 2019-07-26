CHICAGO — The Twins on Wednesday completed a nine-game homestand against three teams, two of them firmly in playoff contention. The primary takeaway is that without a significant boost to its bullpen, Minnesota is in legitimate danger of falling out of that race.
The Twins have held a piece of first place in the American League Central since a 2-0 victory over Cleveland on Opening Day, but after losing an exciting but ultimately disappointing series against the AL East-leading Yankees, it’s apparent they will not hit their way out of their current predicament.
The Twins scored 27 runs against the Yankees and still lost two of three. Something has to change. None of this is lost on chief baseball officer Derek Falvey, who acknowledged this week he is trying to add arms ahead of Wednesday’s trade deadline.
“Are there pieces that could potentially help that are external?” he said. “Yeah.”
Despite getting 53 total runs from what is still baseball’s best offense, the Twins finished 3-6 against the New York Mets, Oakland A’s and Yankees — in large part because the bullpen was 2-4 with five blown saves and a 6.23 earned-run average.
In the interest of fairness, that ERA doesn’t include the three runs utility infielder Ehire Adrianza surrendered while mopping up a 14-4 loss to the Mets; in the interest of baseball rules, it doesn’t include the six unearned runs Matt Magill gave up in the same game.
With 17 major league teams within at least four games of a playoff spot, and no potential for August waiver-wire maneuvers, this year’s deadline wars will not be won by the timid.
“Obviously, that’s the final deadline, so it will be different,” Falvey said. “I just don’t know how different.”
Falvey and general manager Thad Levine have their work cut out for them; pitching is always at a premium, and bullpen performance generally is rarely good enough. But they have to act. Wasting an offense like this one — the Twins set a major league record with 166 home runs before the all-star break — would be public relations disaster; and with three starting pitchers set to become unrestricted free agents, there is more urgency to win this year than initially meets the eye.
Further, what was once an 11½ -game lead on Cleveland in the Central has been pared to two. Since falling a game under .500 on June 2, the Indians are 31-13. They also, incidentally, have the best bullpen in baseball, a 3.24 ERA with just 101 walks in 322⅓ innings pitched.
The Twins ‘pen, meanwhile, is firmly in the middle of the major league pack, 14th with a 4.44 ERA, but well behind AL contenders such as Houston (No. 3, 3.77 ERA) and New York (No. 4, 3.81). Through Thursday, opponents were hitting .260 against Twins relievers.
Falvey is hoping rookies such as Devin Smeltzer, Lewis Thorpe and Cody Stashak — all of whom pitched well against the Yankees — will be part of the solution, but they have seven major league appearances between them. That’s not so much a plan as a hope.
Flush with prospects, Falvey has vowed not to spend a valuable piece — Royce Lewis, Alex Kiriloff, Busdar Graterol — on a rental. That’s the prudent course, certainly, but the Chicago Cubs sent top prospect Gleyber Torres to the Yankees for closer Aroldis Chapman in 2016 and won the World Series.
Torres is playing well for the Yankees — he went 4 for 13 with four runs, a double, home run and two RBIs against the Twins this week — and Chapman is back in New York, but only the most contrary, SABRE-damaged of Cubs fans regrets that deal.
Sometimes you have to take a risk. With this offense, it might be one of those times.
