John Shipley: Fans at Target Field? Minnesota's in better shape than most

Baseball wants you in the seats this summer, and a handful of states had put themselves in position to open their ballparks when the season starts sometime near the end of the month, most notably Florida, Arizona, Texas and Georgia.

By mid-May, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey were openly courting pro sports teams that two months earlier had shut down their seasons as the novel coronavirus pandemic rapidly spread throughout the United States.

On May 12, Ducey put the welcome mat out, inspiring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to do the same on May 13. It worked for DeSantis; the NBA and WNBA will finish their schedules in the Sunshine State, and Major League Soccer is set to re-boot its season there starting next week.

Arizona didn’t reel in any big fish, but Ducey at least greased the skids for the Diamondbacks to open their gates when they reboot their season sometime during the last week in July. The same could be said for the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

“I think there are a handful of teams that have high hopes to have fans from the start,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said Monday. “We are not one of them.”