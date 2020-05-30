Joe Starkey: As sports reopen, a question looms — who do you trust?

Maddie Salamone is a former Duke lacrosse player and former chair of the NCAA National Student Athlete Advisory Committee, where she saw first-hand how athletes were relegated to the kids table when the real bargaining began.

If they had more of a voice, it’s likely the NCAA, as an example, would provide some semblance of long-term health care or funding to those dealing with chronic injuries from their college athletic careers.

“Even the most well-intended individuals — and there are many — have to answer to their employer, and that’s the university,” Salamone said. “It’s the nature of the beast. People can go only so far in advocating for what athletes may need. And athletes don’t have any bargaining power to demand what they want.”

Salamone is a board member for the National College Players Association, one group that does advocate for athletes, albeit with limited power.

“I think one of my favorite things from the Pac-12’s ‘voluntary’ return,” she said, “is that nothing that comes from coaches is ‘voluntary.’ Most people understand that.”