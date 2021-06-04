Jim Souhan: Twins fraying at corners with underachieving Migual Sano, Josh Donaldson

Donaldson might be struggling because of his calf, or his age (35). Sano has no such excuses.

Sano is healthy, and for once he did not experience a strange or embarrassing incident in the offseason. No deep cut to his heel, no driving over a cop’s foot. At 28, in the prime of his prime, Sano should have been ready to reprise his 2019 season, when his OPS was a career-best .923.

Instead, Sano has stubbornly refused to conduct professional at-bats. His OPS is a career-worst .645. His on-base percentage is a career-worst .270. His batting average is .154 and while that is not a particularly important statistic, no ballplayer at any level or position other than pitcher can survive hitting .154.

When the Twins are playing Kyle Garlick in center or Willians Astudillo in right, and when their pitching staff is battered physically and statistically, it’s up to the big-money players to carry the team.

While this season could be a one-off in terms of injuries and luck, what the Twins should worry about is that almost every player they’ve invested in heavily no longer looks like a sure thing.

Donaldson? Disappointing. Max Kepler? Disappointing. Sano? Unwatchable. Jorge Polanco? Like Kepler, he has had one good big-league season.

The next time we see the Twins in contention, they may be relying on their next wave of core players: Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis, Jhoan Duran and Jordan Balazovic. It would be helpful if Donaldson and/or Sano could contribute, too.

Jim Souhan writes for the Star Tribune

