Jim Souhan: Patrick Mahomes' megabucks, 10-year deal is a reminder that American sports are flush with cash

The Chiefs faced a problem that the Vikings never have: Paying what it takes to keep a young, historic, Super Bowl-winning quarterback under contract for the bulk of his career.

The Chiefs succeeded in securing Mahomes, giving him a ridiculously high earning potential, and yet limiting the money he is guaranteed. The stated value of the contract is $503 million over 10 years. The closer-to-reality potential earning total is $450 million. The guaranteed money is $63 million.

That’s right — Mahomes has less fully-guaranteed money in his 10-year deal than Cousins did in his first three-year Vikings’ contract.

This is why Cousins and his agent were shrewd in their negotiations, securing a fully-guaranteed deal in a league that loves to toss injured players aside.

Mahomes is the best and most valuable player in the richest sports league in the history of the Western Hemisphere. The story here is not that he signed a record deal. His performance and potential justify that.

The story here is that even Mahomes couldn’t get a fully guaranteed contract like Mike Trout ($426.5 million), Bryce Harper ($330 million) or Giancarlo Stanton ($325 million), none of whom is as dominant, plays as important a role or works in a sport that is as rich as the NFL.

If the NFL Players Association were as successful and influential as the MLB Players Association, Mahomes might have gotten $1 billion. Guaranteed.

Jim Souhan is a columnist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0