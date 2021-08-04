Jim Souhan: Fahnbulleh of Hopkins, Bednarek of Wisconsin. 'Two kids from the north' battle in Olympic 200 meters

Fahnbulleh is 19. Bednarek is 22.

Bednarek got a silver. Fahnbulleh got a jacket.

For his first overseas trip, Fahnbulleh, who won the outdoor nationals 200 as a freshman, said he bought an “H&M jacket, and got everyone’s signatures.’’

Well, not everyone. He’s still hoping to get sprinting stars Allyson Felix and Gabby Thomas to sign.

And maybe Bednarek. “Obviously we weren’t racing each other when I was in high school, because he was in Rice Lake. But that was a person I was looking up to,’’ he said. “It was like, ‘I’m not alone.’ We stayed in touch and I was getting more motivation from him. Finally, it came full circle.’’

Bednarek ditched his trademark headband, the one that earned him the nickname “Kung Fu Kenny,” saying he wanted fans to be able to see his gold-highlighted hair.

Both think this year was the start of something bigger, something faster.

“Joe’s a great guy, I’ve talked with him a little bit,’’ Bednarek said. “He said he looked up to me? He’s definitely going to be one of those people to watch for in the future. I know I definitely can run faster than this, and that will come with technique and experience.’’