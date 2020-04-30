Jace Frederick: Vikings are rebuilding, but it could be short

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Vikings made no major moves, no big swings during last weekend’s NFL draft.

Despite all the buildup and hypothesizing about what they could do with that bounty of draft picks — which only grew as the draft progressed — there was no trade for Trent Williams, no deal for Odell Beckham Jr., not even a major move up the draft board.

Instead, Rick Spielman started Minnesota’s rebuild the old-fashioned way, one pick at a time.

Yeah, I said it — “rebuild.” A soft one, anyway.

What other word could you use for a team that entered a specific draft needing to find at least three or four starters to replenish a roster that lost numerous veterans this offseason? Call it a “retooling” if that helps you sleep better.

That word, rebuild, has such a negative connotation, especially here in Minnesota, where the Timberwolves have “rebuilt” four or five times over a 15-year span without ever actually “building” toward anything.

But there are proper ways to rebuild.