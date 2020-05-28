Is there going to be a baseball season?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve lost track of the number of things that are more important than billionaires and millionaires trying to figure out the financial and health logistics of how to play sports in the midst of a global health pandemic, but in terms of distractions from the world around us the status of Major League Baseball’s season will have to suffice.

If there were hopes that a ticking clock on starting a season that has already been delayed by more than two months would nudge owners and players closer to an agreement, the opposite seems to be happening right now. Both sides appear firmly entrenched on a fundamental disagreement: Players say they agreed to prorated salaries back in March; owners say those salaries must now be revisited because return-to-play proposals don’t include fans in the stands — and therefore far less revenue.

The latest proposal from owners has the scent of a classic wedge designed to pit players against each other. Basically, it asked players who make more money to take a larger percentage of the pay cut. It seems somewhat reasonable on its face — akin to taxing the rich more than taxing the poor — until you realize that it still adds up to owners who are far wealthier than players passing along what they say are financial losses to their labor.