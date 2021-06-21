If the 76ers trade Ben Simmons, should the Wolves be interested?

But, I am going to at least briefly go down that road.

First, Simmons’ value is lower than it typically would be. That’s often a good time to acquire a player.

Second, he might be a better fit in Minnesota than he is in Philadelphia. As we saw in the second half of this past season, offense isn’t the problem. The Wolves were No. 11 in offensive efficiency but No. 28 in defensive efficiency post-break in going 16-20. That was often with Ricky Rubio, similar to Simmons in that he is limited as a shooter, starting at point guard.

The Wolves also have an off guard in Anthony Edwards who is becoming increasingly comfortable handling the ball, scoring and distributing. He could be paired with Simmons to create a dynamic offensive and defensive pairing. What would it take to get Simmons?

That’s a good question, particularly considering his value probably took a hit. He’s set to make between $33 million and $40 million each of the next four seasons, so quite a bit of salary would need to go out. The easiest swap would be point guard for point guard, salary for salary: D’Angelo Russell to the 76ers for Simmons. It works in the Trade Machine and the money is pretty similar, though Russell has just two years left on his deal.