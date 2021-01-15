If Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy is passed over again, NFL will need to confront ugly truth

Concerns about the Andy Reid coaching tree? Those branches are full of Super Bowl-winning coaches like John Harbaugh and Doug Pederson, plus coaches who have turned teams around like Sean McDermott and Matt Nagy. Compared to, say, the Bill Belichick coaching tree it’s even more successful.

And yet Belichick assistants keep getting hired — some of them right after the Super Bowl, which brings us to the second assertion: that teams don’t want to wait on Bieniemy because Kansas City might still be playing for a few more weeks.

Again, nonsense. Go back two cycles ago and you’ll find assistants for the Patriots (Brian Flores) and Rams (Zac Taylor) who were named head coaches. The year before that, OC Frank Reich was hired by the Colts after leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. The year before that, OC Kyle Shanahan was hired by the 49ers after he helped the Falcons reach the Super Bowl.

Teams wait for the best candidates all the time. Because, you know, hiring a coach that helped a team reach the Super Bowl is a good mark on a resume.

There’s no guarantee that Bieniemy will succeed as a head coach, but there is ample evidence that he deserves a chance.